Following a recent spate of police shootings in the US, confronting footage has emerged of a law enforcement officer gunning down an unarmed man.

‘I’m going to hit him’: Dash-cam video shows officers tried to run over man before shooting him 14 times

This latest act of violence has occurred as officers across the nation have been embroiled in a debate about whether they are too quick to use lethal force, especially against minorities.

“F*** this guy,” a police officer asserts before aiming his vehicle squarely at the mentally ill homeless man that he and his partner had been sent out to confront.

“I’m going to hit him.”

“Okay, go for it. Go for it,” his partner responds, his voice recorded on the Sacramento police cruiser’s dash cam.

Twice, the man can be seen on the footage dodging their accelerating vehicle.

During the officers second attempt to seemingly make contact, the African American man leaps away, barely avoiding being struck by the vehicle.

Merely moments later however the victim, Joseph Mann is gunned down in broad daylight.

The loud sound of the gunshots can be heard in the background of the vision.

Mann died in the street shortly after the July 11 shooting.

His family have since accused officers Randy Lozoya and John Tennis of escalating the situation and showing little to no regard for his life.

According to reports, 18 bullets were fired and Mann was shot a staggering 14 times.

“They are officers that shouldn’t be in uniform,” Robert Mann, Joseph Mann’s brother, told the Sacramento Bee in an interview.

“If this is their state of mind when they go to work, this doesn’t serve anyone well.”

Following the incident the two officers, Lozoya and Tennis, have been placed on desk duty.

The victim’s family have since filed a federal lawsuit and a claim against the city.

A few days before Mann’s death, a gunman opened fire on police officers at a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas.

The spree resulted in the death of five people.

Two days ago in the US two students were suspended after they created "offensive" blackface videos, which featured a woman twerking against a wall and mocking the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

The students, from Albright College located in eastern Pennsylvania, originally uploaded the videos to Snapchat but they have gone viral on social media.

The college's president Lex O. McMillan III has condemned the videos and said those responsible have come forward and "expressed deep remorse", ABC reported.

In the videos, one of the students is painted in blackface and told viewers her name was "Carlisha".

She then added padding to her pants, twerked down a hallway wall and mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black lives matter now, OK?" the student said. "F*** white people."

The student painted blackface and the other responsible for filming the acts have both been suspended and McMillian said the college will continue to investigate the "hurtful and offensive act".

"As we continue to investigate the matter, we have learned that multiple students of multiple races were involved," the statement read.

"We will continue to review the facts of the matter so that the most appropriate sanctions for those who took part can be determined."

News break – October 3