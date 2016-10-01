News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe (clone 39684111)
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged over sexual assault of a child

Australian lingerie model calls for all 'plus size' labels to be dropped

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A Melbourne model has called for fashion houses to drop "plus size" labels, as she feels it suggests curvier women aren't normal.

0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
0330_0500_nat_easter
0:28

Australians set to celebrate Good Friday
0304_1800_vic_macedonia
0:25

Hundreds of angry Macedonian-Australians pour into Melbourne
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1130_nat_
1:57

Compulsory recall for millions of Australian cars
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
Red Pandas Rescued From Illegal Wildlife Trafficking on Border of Laos and China
2:06

Red Pandas Rescued From Illegal Wildlife Trafficking on Border of Laos and China
 

Stefania Ferrario, a successful size 12 lingerie model, says she isn't happy about being labelled as "plus sized".

#DropThePlus "I am a model FULL STOP." Stefania Ferrario said.

Last year the 22-year-old was fed up with being tagged a "plus size" model so she stripped down and started the viral hashtag #DropThePlus, which made headlines across the world.

Since then Ferrario has become the front woman in the fight to drop "plus size" ranges across all labels.

She has also called for media outlets to stop reporting on "plus size models" as she felt it implied those tagged with the label were considered "bigger than normal".

The stunning Stefania is a size 12, which is considered to be the size of the “average” Australian woman. Photo: Instagram

"I think certain labels do have a negative impact and it’s easier to completely get rid of a word than to try and change its connotational meaning," Ferrario told Broadly.

"So all those women are then classified as abnormal. All these young girls are looking to the fashion industry for inspiration and seeing models that are their size being labelled as 'plus size'."

Although some people claim the words "plus size" are empowering, Ferrario said its language still has a negative impact in the public eye and is "damaging beauty ideals such language perpetuates".

Stefania Ferrario has been the front woman fighting to drop "plus size" ranges across all labels and campaigns. Photo: Instagram

Instead, Ferrario wants to be referred to as a model. Full stop.

“People have this idea where there is a ‘model' body,” she said.

“There is no ‘model’ body, there are bodies and anyone should be able to model no matter what size they are and shape they are."

Ferrario said that at a very young age she was told there was only one type of beauty, tanned and slim, and she had to unlearn what society imprinted on her so she could learn to love her body.

"I was obsessed with having that body. If my weight fluctuated or went up, it would really get to me. My body changed, and I couldn't change that, so I had to start changing my mindset," she said.

Stefania said: "There is no ‘model’ body". Photo: Instagram

“People have this idea where there is a ‘model' body." Photo: Instagram

Ferrario has 374,000 followers on Instagram and said her page is used as a platform to bridge the "plus size" gap in the modelling industry.

"I'm representing an audience that hasn't found that representation in the modeling industry, so I do feel a sense of responsibility," she said.

"I try to be as open and honest as I can about my body and the struggles I've been through."

Back To Top