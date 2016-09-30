'It was just non-stop': Superstorm seafoam blankets Adelaide beach

Mother nature has not finished pummeling South Australia just yet, with an Adelaide beach completely blanketed by thick white foam as the state braces for another night of blistering conditions.

Superstorm seafoam blankets Adelaide beach

Moana Beach resembled a ski field on Friday morning when wild conditions engulfged the foreshore in seafoam.

Moana resident Bree Day, who along with her two daughters, captured the footage said she had lived in the suburb her entire life but had never experienced anything quite like that.

"It was just non-stop, it was coming over the wall and all the roads were covered," the young mum told Yahoo7.

"I thought I was going to destroy my phone it was that crazy."

Other curious onlookers were not quite as brave and stayed in their cars as the seafoam turned Moana into a makeshift bubble bath.

The seafoam was a lighter moment in what has been a chaotic week for South Australian residents who have spent much of the past 48 hours without power.

“Strong winds cause the surface of the ocean to become agitated, basically the waves start breaking and that forces bubbles to form on the surface,” Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said.

“So when you get storms like this and when there's a lot of winds and you get wind swell which is very choppy, you'll often see this.”

Several flood warnings are also still in place around the state, however South Australia’s severe weather warning has now been cancelled.

SA Power Networks had warned more homes could be left without power, with more than 10,000 homes affected so far.

The outages came after 22 toppled power poles crippled electricity supply to the entire state on Wednesday afternoon.