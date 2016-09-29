'Tripping out’: Prankster Uber driver ‘falls asleep’ at wheel, freaking out passengers

It’s the unexpected nap that’s almost causing Uber riders to have heart attacks.

An elaborate prank that’s gone viral shows unsuspecting Uber passengers being picked up by an elderly driver who appears to be ‘falling asleep’ at the wheel during the ride.

Every painful minute of the commute is captured on hidden cameras throughout the vehicle.

The stunned passengers are filmed during the ‘stressful’ journey in various stages of extreme distress.

He fools his passengers by applying an aesthetic 'elderly man' mask to convince them that he is in fact ‘nodding off’.

What the Californian prankster doesn’t tell his terrified passengers is that the car is actually on auto-pilot and is capable of driving itself.

The footage shows YouTube star Josh Paler Lin - the self-proclaimed 'craziest and most creative Asian prankster alive' – picking up passengers in Los Angeles.

“I took some medicine this morning, sometimes I feel a little relax,” he tells a young female passenger before falling asleep behind the wheel.

Initially the woman awkwardly laughs and says “Hello? Excuse me?' to wake him up but her panic increases as Lin proceeds to speed through red lights without putting his hands on the wheel.

After running the red light she screams out, “I'm so scared right now!”

The next passenger is a young man who becomes frantic when Lin attempts to drive while tying his shoelace, “Dude just put your hands on the steering wheel!” he shrieks.

However just as the scared riders attempt to exit the vehicle Lin gives up the joke and reveals to them that they were in fact safe all along.

Their reactions are a mixture of laughing and immense relief.

Lin has over two million YouTube subscribers and other pranks he has done have included cheating girlfriends, exposing gold-diggers and taking drugs at the gym.

News break – September 29