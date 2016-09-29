Spring in New Zealand: Hatched Kiwi spends first hours in car to Rotorua

A kiwi that hatched in Taranaki while volunteers went to re-tag its dad has spent the first few hours of its life snuggled up in a car on the way to Rotorua.

Whenua on his way to Rotorua. Photo: ETET/Facebook

The East Taranaki Environment Trust shared the photo of the young chick, called Whenua, freshly out of its shell and lying on fresh towels.

Young Whenua weighed in at 338 grams, the trust said in its post, and was immediately taken from Purangi Forest to Rainbow Springs, a sanctuary in Rotorua.

Volunteers had to keep it warm to avoid hypothermia.

"As the pic shows it was sooooo tired after breaking the egg it had to sleep," the trust said in a post.

"My job on the trip north was to make sure it stayed really warm about 30 degrees so it did not get hypothermia.

"My instructions from kiwi encounter, if it is cold shove it inside your jumper onto your tummy on your skin and keep it WARM. Yep I was ready, but it was not needed.

"The chick is well thank goodness."