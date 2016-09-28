News

One of Australia’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Hobart shopping centre

Yahoo7

One of Australia’s most wanted fugitives has been has been arrested and extradited back to NSW after a tip-off helped police locate the man in a Hobart shopping centre.

Samuel Terrence McGovern, 23, was placed on Australia’s most wanted list due to his alleged involvement with a notorious Sydney gang and an alleged heroin and ice syndicate.

Police escort McGovern from a Hobart shopping centre. Photo: NSW police

"There is no application for bail and the (extradition) application sought is not opposed," a Legal Aid solicitor said on McGovern's behalf.

Linked to the ‘Young Wooloomooloo Boys’ gang, police previously said they wanted to speak with McGovern about a Kings Cross drug investigation from early 2016.

A tip-off helped police locate McGovern before he was extradited back to NSW. Photo: NSW police

Arrested in the Claremont Shopping Centre in Hobart's northern suburbs on Monday and held in custody overnight, McGovern was extradited back to NSW on Tuesday.

Magistrate Michael Daly ordered that he be taken to Sydney police headquarters before facing Central Local Court on Wednesday morning.

"My girlfriend was meant to come and visit," McGovern said, as plans were being made for his handover to NSW Police.

The magistrate told McGovern he would have to change his plans.

McGovern’s capture was part of a broader NSW Police initiative, Operation Roam, aimed at tracking down 18 of Australia’s most wanted criminals.

Police escort Mcgovern from police car into the station. Photo: NSW police

Using social media sites, NSW Police and Crime Stoppers Australia sought information from the community about the criminals they suspected had fled the state.

McGovern is the eighth target on the list and the second from New South Wales.

