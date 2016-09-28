News

Couple fear for their lives after cats violently killed to 'send a message'

Desperate search for missing teen last seen at Sydney train station

Police are appealing for the public to help find a teenager missing from Sydney’s south

Cassie Olczac, 16, was last seen getting off a south-bound train at Banksia on Sunday at about 6:30pm.

She was meant to be travelling to Hurstville but it is not known if she arrived, NSW Police said.

“Police have conducted extensive inquiries to date to try to locate Cassie, but at this time have been unsuccessful,” a police statement read.

Cassie Olczac was last seen on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

“Cassie is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall with a thin build and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured shirt, grey tights and white and gold Adidas sneakers.”

Anyone with information is advised to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

