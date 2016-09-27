Woman forced to feed off tube after being diagnosed with incurable disease

A NSW woman is forced to feed off a two-metre tube that drip feeds nutrients through her nose, after she was diagnosed with an incurable disease that left her digestive system paralysed.

Charmain Walker-Caunt suffers from a rare digestive disorder, gastroparesis, which is a condition that has left her unable to digest solid food.

"I'm pretty much paralysed from the oesophagus, through the stomach, to the lower bowel," she told Mail Online.

The Wollongong woman said she first noticed her symptoms five years ago, but doctors didn't know how to diagnose it and she had to carry on with her life.

She worked full-time as a business manager at the time and would have to leave every lunch break to vomit.

The 35-year-old said she researched the disease and found that 1 in 350,000 Australians were affected.

She said she underwent a major operation when her condition worsened, but has claimed it only aggravated her disease and caused her life to "spiral downhill".

Mrs Walker-Caunt told the publication her body is "forcibly starved" and even eating a piece of toast can cause her body to "convulse" and bring on hours of pain and vomiting.

"It (the food) sits in the stomach, ferments and rots - kind of like having food poisoning. Your body convulses to get rid of any toxins," Mrs Walker-Caunt said.

Her nutrients now come from a special paste that is drip-fed through a two-metre long tube that run through her body 24 hours a day.

"It restricts your social life and everything else," she said.

She also takes an expensive anti-nausea drug that takes the edge off wanting to vomit and she said it has given her a chance to live a “half-normal life”.

However, the drug is expensive and Mrs Walker-Caunt has called upon the government to have it put on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

She claimed that this would also benefit the lives of cancer patients who also use the anti-nausea drugs after chemotherapy.

Mrs Walker-Caunt said making an anti-nausea drug more affordable would not drastically change her life, but claimed it would make it "a bit more bearable".

Yahoo7 has contacted the PBS for a comment on the matter.