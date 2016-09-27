News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chilling prison letters of man who murdered mother and children
Murderer's chilling prison letter revealed as ex-girlfriend says he's shown no remorse

Woman forced to feed off tube after being diagnosed with incurable disease

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A NSW woman is forced to feed off a two-metre tube that drip feeds nutrients through her nose, after she was diagnosed with an incurable disease that left her digestive system paralysed.

0406_sun_goldenstart
4:29

Australia's golden start
0405_1800_vic_grandfather
1:51

Grandfather chases down alleged thief who stole his winnings
0405_1800_vic_rampage
1:47

Police chase ends at Preston
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0304_0700_nat_dog
0:20

Young girl killed in a dog attack
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
2:10

Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney
0901_1600_nat_gender
1:42

NSW support 4-year-old's gender transition
0420_1130_nat_onepunch
1:42

Father charged over teen's one-punch death
0601_1600_nat_property
0:36

Stamp duty exemptions announced in NSW
0914_sunrise_video_fires
1:29

Conditions easing for firefighters in NSW as they battle blazes across the state
 

Charmain Walker-Caunt suffers from a rare digestive disorder, gastroparesis, which is a condition that has left her unable to digest solid food.

Charmain Walker-Caunt has been suffering from gastroparesis for five years. Photo: Facebook/Nina Photography

"I'm pretty much paralysed from the oesophagus, through the stomach, to the lower bowel," she told Mail Online.

The Wollongong woman said she first noticed her symptoms five years ago, but doctors didn't know how to diagnose it and she had to carry on with her life.

She worked full-time as a business manager at the time and would have to leave every lunch break to vomit.

Charmain is forced to feed off a two-metre tube in which she gets her nutrients from. Photo: Supplied

The 35-year-old said she researched the disease and found that 1 in 350,000 Australians were affected.

She said she underwent a major operation when her condition worsened, but has claimed it only aggravated her disease and caused her life to "spiral downhill".

Mrs Walker-Caunt told the publication her body is "forcibly starved" and even eating a piece of toast can cause her body to "convulse" and bring on hours of pain and vomiting.

"It (the food) sits in the stomach, ferments and rots - kind of like having food poisoning. Your body convulses to get rid of any toxins," Mrs Walker-Caunt said.

Charmain said her body is "forcibly starved" and even eating a piece of toast can cause her body to "convulse". Photo: Facebook/Nina Photography

Her nutrients now come from a special paste that is drip-fed through a two-metre long tube that run through her body 24 hours a day.

"It restricts your social life and everything else," she said.

She also takes an expensive anti-nausea drug that takes the edge off wanting to vomit and she said it has given her a chance to live a “half-normal life”.

"It (the food) sits in the stomach, ferments and rots – kind of like having food poisoning." Photo: Facebook

However, the drug is expensive and Mrs Walker-Caunt has called upon the government to have it put on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

She claimed that this would also benefit the lives of cancer patients who also use the anti-nausea drugs after chemotherapy.

Mrs Walker-Caunt said making an anti-nausea drug more affordable would not drastically change her life, but claimed it would make it "a bit more bearable".

Yahoo7 has contacted the PBS for a comment on the matter.

Back To Top