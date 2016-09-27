Online trolls tell mum her disabled toddler's photos were for sale to porn sites

Online trolls have left a young British mother feeling “sick to her stomach” after they threatened to sell photos of her daughter to dark web porn sites.

Three-year-old Lexi became the target of online trolls after her mum posted on a local buy, swap, sell page on Facebook. Photo: Facebook.

The ugly side of social media came out to play last week when the daughter of Leia Turner, was the subject of an unprovoked attack on a public Facebook group.

Posting on a local buy, swap and sell group, one Facebook user took aim at Turner’s disabled three-year-old daughter, saying that paedophiles would pay “premium bucks for special kids."

“When I read the comments, I was in hysterics thinking about my daughter’s face on those horrible websites,” Turner said.

“It’s one thing to send this kind of abuse to an adult but I can’t believe anyone could be so callous as to say these things about a three-year-old child.

“To me, Lexi is perfect and I wouldn’t change her for the world.”

The cruel threats follow recent revenge porn scandals closer to home which has sparked a review of state laws.

Recently the South Australian government was forced to impose harsher penalties for people who shared explicit images online without permission.

These types of images can all too often be used as a means of bullying, harassment or revenge, as once an image hits cyberspace it is there forever," SA Attorney General John Rau said at the time.

"These changes should help protect a person's privacy and punish those who would seek to exploit people for some sick purpose."