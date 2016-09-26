Adelaide grandfather 'stalked' leading up to his death

An Adelaide grandfather, who was allegedly killed by his granddaughter and another woman, was stalked months before he was killed in his home, a court has heard.

Robert Whitwell was found dead inside his Craigmore home in Adelaide’s north on August 8.

Queensland teenager Shelby Holmes, charged in relation to Mr Whitwell but not with his murder, was refused bail in an Adelaide court on Monday.

The court heard the 19-year-old admitted to driving from Brisbane to Adelaide in late April with her best friend – Mr Whitwell’s granddaughter Brittney Dwyer.

Holmes told investigators the duo broke into Mr Whitwell’s home to steal $30,000 hidden in the 81-year-old’s shed.

Counsel for Holmes says she left the property without any money but “cased” the home for two days, later texting Mr Whitwell’s granddaughter “he’s lovely”.

Prosecutors have revealed the chilling response, allegedly from Mr Whitwell’s granddaughter that said: “Don’t get too attached to him. He might have to die”.

Dwyer and a third woman have been charged with Mr Whitwell’s murder. The 19-year-old Holmes is charged with trespassing.

“She’s obviously got concerns, it’s her first time in custody,” Holmes’ lawyer Andrew George said.

“She’s a young woman so she’s not very thrilled about the idea of being in custody.”

The 19-year-old’s bail application was refused on Monday because she has nowhere to stay in South Australia and planned to return to Queensland.

She’ll seek bail again later this week.