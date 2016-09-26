News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Sydney thrill seekers risk their lives for train selfie

Michael Duffy
Michael Duffy
Yahoo7 News /

A dangerous new trend has emerged in Sydney with young thrill seekers climbing onto the back of moving trains to take a ‘selfie’.

0407_1800_wa_selfie
0:53

Did Instagram ban one of Australia's most popular selfies?
0407_1800_nsw_lightrail
1:28

Sydney's $1.2b light-rail blowout
Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
1:01

Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
0406_1800_SYD-MetroPlans
1:35

Labor would scrap Bankstown metro if it wins government
0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
1:47

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
 

Vision of masked youths climbing aboard trains has been obtained by 7 News, with train bosses warning the result could be fatal.

“The filming aspect is becoming more prevalent,” Sydney Trains spokesperson Howard Collins said.

Youths riding the back of a moving train. Source: 7News

Source: 7News

“Don’t play on our trains because the consequences could be serious injury or death.”

In 2015, four people were hit and killed by trains in Sydney, with 2500 people reported for trespassing in the rail corridor.

“Unfortunately we’ve still got some idiots out there at the moment who will have a brain snap and try to jump on the back of a train,” Rail, Tram and Bus Union spokesperson Alex Classens said.

Source: 7News

The new craze is dubbed “buffer riding”, with youths seen casually stepping off the back of trains and onto the platform when their ride is over.

Train bosses say “buffer riding” is such a problem, engineers have been asked to redesign carriages to make the practice impossible.

Source: 7News

Back To Top