Sydney thrill seekers risk their lives for train selfie

A dangerous new trend has emerged in Sydney with young thrill seekers climbing onto the back of moving trains to take a ‘selfie’.

Vision of masked youths climbing aboard trains has been obtained by 7 News, with train bosses warning the result could be fatal.

“The filming aspect is becoming more prevalent,” Sydney Trains spokesperson Howard Collins said.

“Don’t play on our trains because the consequences could be serious injury or death.”

In 2015, four people were hit and killed by trains in Sydney, with 2500 people reported for trespassing in the rail corridor.

“Unfortunately we’ve still got some idiots out there at the moment who will have a brain snap and try to jump on the back of a train,” Rail, Tram and Bus Union spokesperson Alex Classens said.

The new craze is dubbed “buffer riding”, with youths seen casually stepping off the back of trains and onto the platform when their ride is over.

Train bosses say “buffer riding” is such a problem, engineers have been asked to redesign carriages to make the practice impossible.