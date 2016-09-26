News

Same sex parents 'just as good' as opposite-sex couples

Catherine Healey
Yahoo7 News /

A new Australian study has found there is no evidence to support claims same-sex parenting is harmful towards children.

According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies research, children in same-sex parented families do as well emotionally, socially and educationally as those in opposite-sex parented families.

The study found that within same-sex relationships, children raised by lesbians experienced "higher quality parenting".

"It was also found that sons [of lesbian couples] displayed greater gender flexibility, while both their sons and daughters displayed more open-mindedness towards diversity in sexuality, gender and family forms," the study found.

Same-sex celebrity parents Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella.

In the report summary, it was established the number of same-sex families is growing while stigma surrounding the family dynamic continued to be the biggest issue for the children.

"Acceptance of the equality of same-sex couples is steadily increasing, and is strongest among women and young people," the study found.

"Community views about same-sex couples appear to have changed significantly over the past decade."

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates, there were 48,000 same-sex couples in June 2015 - accounting for 0.9 per cent of all couple families.

