Sydney man in hospital after impaling leg at construction site

A young man has had his leg impaled by a piece of steel after falling from a construction site in Sydney's north.

The 24-year-old worker was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition after piercing his left thigh at the Pymble worksite.

Paramedics and construction workers tended to the injured worker before he was placed on the Careflight rapid response helicopter at a nearby school.

NSW Ambulance awaited the inbound helicopter before transporting the worker to the hospital.

It’s the second workplace injury in as many days for CareFlight’s rapid response team after three men were injured after a crane collapsed in North Sydney yesterday afternoon.

SafeWork NSW said they would be investigating the accident at the Pymble site.