Former Titans player Jamie Dowling sentenced to 200 hours of community service

Former Titans player Jamie Dowling has been sentenced to 200 hours community service and fined $500 for cocaine supply.

Dowling appeared in Southport District Court on Monday after his former teammate Joe Vickery was fined $1000 and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service last week.

The judge told Dowling he set an "appalling example for young children and adults" after pleading guilty to drugs charges.



The players were two of several current and former Gold Coast Titans arrested following a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring in the state.

Dowling, Vickery and Dave Taylor pleaded guilty to their charges.

Taylor is due in court in November when he returns from France where he is currently playing.

