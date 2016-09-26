Welfare crackdown: Calls to cut Dole payments of those who fail to attend up-skill programs

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has supported a welfare crackdown, which would see the payments of young people slashed if they failed to turn up to back-to-work programs.

The Australian reports a proposal under consideration by the federal government would see the ability to suspend welfare payments of those who fail to attend back-to-work programs, in order to maintain a “reward and consequence” approach to skills training.

As the Coalition begins to tackle welfare reform, the Turnbull government also reportedly plans to fight to force Newstart recipients to wait four weeks to receive the dole.

Labor and Greens have opposed the waiting period, which has been revised from six-months to four weeks since last year’s budget.

Despite this the government hopes to pass the changes with the support of the new Senate crossbench.

Senators David Leyonhjelm and Bob Day have indicated they were likely to support the plan and with the support of the Nick Xenophon Team and One Nation, the government would have the numbers needed to be successful in implementing the plan.

Speaking with Sunrise on Monday, Pauline Hanson supported the welfare crackdown, referring to her maiden speech.

“You’ve got young kids who should not be going on welfare straight after school… there should be a waiting period,” she said.

“Welfare is structured to help the sick, aged and needy it is not, and should not be, a way of life.”

Senator Hanson also took aim at foreign students which she felt were “taking up jobs that should belong to youth”.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to work here… come out here and do your studies, but don’t take up jobs of Australians,” the One Nation leader said.

The Nick Xenophon Team is reportedly dwelling on whether it will support the four-week wait for the dole.

The Australian reports Xenophon MPs faced pressure from social welfare groups to block the bill when it is reintroduced to parliament.

It’s understood the three senators were yet to declare their position, however they supported the softening of proposed waiting period from six-months.

Senator Derryn Hinch said he was interested to see which way the Xenophon team would go.

“I’m interested to see what happens with the crossbenchers,” he said.

“Welfare is not a right, welfare should be for the needy not the greedy.”