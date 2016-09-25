Sara Connor 'cut up officer's ID, bought cigarettes' in the hours after alleged murder on Bali beach

Sara Connor, the Australian woman accused of murdering a Balinese police officer on Kuta Beach, allegedly cut up the officer’s identification cards before she went to sleep that night, a police brief has revealed.

The report, exposed by News Corp, detailed Connor’s movements following the night of August 17, after officer Wayan Sudarsa was killed.

The Byron Bay mother-of-two and her boyfriend David Taylor allegedly showered, contacted her bank to report a missing Visa card and destroyed Mr Sudarsa’s ID before buying cigarettes from a local shop.

The pair then went to sleep and disposed of the ID the following day.

Connor and Taylor reportedly spent August 19 at the beach and strolled through a fish market before having lunch by the water.

It wasn’t until the third day after Mr Sudarsa’s death that Connor claims she became aware he was dead – she previously thought he had been knocked unconscious.

When Connor switched on her phone on August 20, a flood of messages from her concerned friends back in Australia informed her that she was a person of interest after police found her handbag at the scene.

Connor and Taylor decided to follow advice from their friends to go to the Australian Consulate but before they went, they burned the bloody clothes from the night of August 17.

In her statement, Connor insists that burning the items was Taylor’s idea and that her only crime was trying to separate her partner and Mr Sudarsa during the altercation.

She said Taylor had told her the policeman was using binoculars to watch the couple as they were intimate on Kuta Beach. She also said Taylor convinced her that Mr Sudarsa was passed out and the pair left the scene seemingly unaware that he was dead.

Connor, 45, on Friday asked to be moved from her holding cell inside the Denpasar Police Station because she is suffering from “extreme stress”.

She is reportedly living inside a small, dark cell with another woman and while she is able to exercise, she claims she is not coping well.

Prosecutors have examined the brief prepared by Indonesian authorities and have informed police that more details are required in certain areas of the dossier.

Police have two weeks to conduct further interviews with the suspects before resubmitting the report.

Connor and Taylor are expected to face further interrogations on Friday.