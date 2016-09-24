Paramedics reunited with Sydney baby after shock delivery

Jesse Isaac Young doesn't know it yet, but his birth was a real team effort.

His parents Hannah and Jason were joined by paramedics, who delivered the baby in the front seat of the Sydney family’s car.

Michelle Borg took the emergency call from Jason, a local pastor, on Monday last week, in which he exclaimed: “She thinks the baby's coming out!"

Tapes of the conversation reveal him being told calmly to pull over while an ambulance made its way to him.

"The nearest side street. You need to pull into. Tell me what the name of road is and I'll give you some instructions," Ms Borg told him.

The Youngs had left their three older kids at home with relatives and fought peak hour traffic from their Austral home to get to the hospital - but then they had to stop.

"I was panicked,” Mr Young told 7 News. “Hannah was screaming and there was a lot going on."

No sooner had the ambulance arrived - and Jesse was in the hands of paramedic Andrew Kellett.

"We were only there for a couple of minutes before mum delivered and yeah, all I did was be there and catch," Mr Kellett said.

"Probably one of the best jobs of my career so far.”

For mum Hannah, she remembers the paramedics arriving and then very soon after, little Jesse: "He just I guess decided to come very quickly".