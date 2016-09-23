Man shot dead bringing bins in, jury shown chilling security vision

News

Yahoo7 News /

A jury has been shown chilling security pictures of the moments before a man is shot dead bringing in his wheelie bins on a Western Sydney street.

Ali Jammas was murdered at the front of an Abbotsbury home in July 2013 after being shot four times.

He was on the phone to his cousin, who testified in court on Wednesday, at the time of the shooting.

"He called me in regards to his lawn – he bought some products and he wanted to know how to use it," his cousin said.

The cousin said he heard Mr Jammas say “Oh s***” before the phone call was ended.

Emergency crews at the scene. Source: 7News

The shocking vision played to the court shows someone run from a car before Mr Jammas is shot four times.

That person then returns to the car, and it speeds away.

The person seen running to shoot Mr Jammas. Source: 7News

Mahmoud Barakat is on trial over Mr Jammas’ murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.

