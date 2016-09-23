News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Connor 'extremely stressed', not coping in Bali cell

Matthew Snelson
Yahoo7 News /

The lawyer for Australian woman Sara Connor has asked she be moved from her Bali holding cell as she suffers from “extreme stress” waiting to see if she’ll face a murder charge.

The Byron Bay mother-of-two is reportedly suffering from extreme stress inside the Denpasar Police Station, where she has been held since her arrest on August 18.

It is claimed Ms Connor is living in a small dark cell with another woman and while able to exercise, is reportedly not coping well.

Australian woman Sara Connor. Source: 7News

Ms Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor are the prime suspects in the murder of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta beach.

Australian mother-of-two Sara Connor. Source: AAP

In the month since Mr Sudarsa’s arrest, the couple have been interrogated a number of times by Indonesian authorities, and forced to undertake a re-enactment of the night the policeman died.

Now prosecutors are about to receive fresh paperwork with more details on the case, including what happened to Mr Sudarsa’s phone after he was found bashed to death.

Ms Connor being escorted from her cell. Source: 7News

Ms Connor was to be re-interrogated about her role in the disposal of the mobile phone, which was found with the couple’s burned clothing.

It is alleged Connor was responsible for taking the phone and wallet off Mr Sudarsa as he lay in the sand on Kuta beach, a claim which she denies.

The new details are expected to be presented to prosecutors on Monday, with the pair expected to be formally charged.

Ms Connor and boyfriend David Taylor. Source: AAP

