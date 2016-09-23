Racist ranter chased down street after being filmed shouting obscenities in shopping centre

A racist who was filmed calling a black man a “f------- n------” before being chased through a UK shopping centre has been slapped with a fine and 150 hours of community service.

Racist ranter chased down the street after being filmed hurling obsenities in shopping centre

Thomas Hayes's foul-mouthed attack on a warehouse packer took place on August 30 on the streets of Swindon.

The 26-year-old appeared before District Judge Simon Cooper at Swindon Magistrates' Court and admitted to a racially aggravated charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, The Sun reported.

Police were called after reports of two men fighting and a crowd chasing a man through the street.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw Hayes shirtless standing near the Tesco Metro store with a cut to his eye.

In the shocking video Hayes can be heard tormenting a black man before running away between shops.

He then paces aggressively through the mall and calls a black man a “f------- n------”.

Hayes pushes away a woman with a baby and continues to pace up and down the mall yelling "what?" at stunned shoppers.

Judge Cooper slammed Hayes over the abusive tirade and said he was "disappointed" by the attitude of youth in the UK.

Hayes reportedly turned to the judge and said: “I would just like to say I’m sorry to the public.”

The court heard that had been drinking Carlsberg lager and Jaegermeister with friends before the incident, but wasn’t a regular drinker.

Hayes was ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service work and was fined $288.