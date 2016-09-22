The man who king-hit an elderly café owner in Melbourne was seen by witnesses running from the scene as the injured man lay unconscious on the pavement.

Grandfather bashed in Melbourne street, attacker runs from scene

Bill Buchanan said he feels lucky to be alive after he was attacked by an “aggressive” person in Ringwood East.

“It’s enough to kill you, a blow like that,” Mr Buchanan said. “I’m one of the lucky ones thank heavens.”

The 74-year-old had just left a nearby supermarket when the attacker struck.

“I looked up and I saw a scuffle… one man hit the pavement face-first, then the other man just ran in the other direction,” witness Maree Osborn said.

Mr Buchanan said he doesn’t remember much of the attack, but says the man involved has been “erratic” and “threatening” in the street for years.

“He came at me aggressively. That’s the last I remember. I can still picture that face, really angry face and two fairly big fists,” he said.

“He looked pretty terrible,” Mr Buchanan’s wife Mary added.

“It could have been fatal.”

The attack happened on September 14, and police are still trying to find witnesses who saw Mr Buchanan left with serious head fractures.

It’s believed the man responsible for the attack is in psychiatric care.

The attack comes two years after the council agreed to install $200,000 worth of CCTV cameras, which will finally be installed next week.

“We are disappointed and upset about it,” Ringwood East Traders Association spokesperson Arthur Corcoris said.

“We’ve been waiting for years for it to happen.”