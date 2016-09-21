Donald Trump Jr. has posted a controversial statement on Twitter likening Syrian refugees to a bowl of poisoned Skittles sending social media into a virtual meltdown.

Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles in controversial tweet

Trump Jr. took to the platform in a bid to promote his father's presidential campaign by tweeting an image featuring a bowl of Skittles with a controversial warning.

The image was accompanied with the caption stating, "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?"

"That's our Syrian refugee problem," the post continued, which has caused a stir and barrage of negative backlash since it was first uploaded.

Trump Jr.'s tweet concluded, "This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first."

The man who took the photo used in the tweet says he is a former refugee himself and that he did not give permission for the photo's use by Trump Jr.

David Kittos, who took the original photo has told the BBC that he would never approve of the use of the image against refugees as he was a former refugee himself.

"I am now a British citizen but I am Greek-Cypriot by birth and in 1974 I was a refugee because of the Turkish occupation," the 48-year-old told the BBC.

Republican candidate Trump has advocated strongly to restrain immigration and has accused opponent Hillary Clinton of advocating acceptance of tens of thousands of refugees.

Skittles parent company, Wrigley Americas, distanced itself from the tweet with a terse response opposing Trump Jr.'s premise.

"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don't feel it's an appropriate analogy," Vice President of Corporate Affairs Denise Young said in the statement. "We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing."

The sensational tweet repeats an analogy that has been circulating the internet in previous years.

When former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was running for the Republican presidential nomination last year, he used peanuts to warn about the risk of admitting refugees.

In a Nov. 17 interview on MSNBC, he asked, if there was a five-pound bag of peanuts and "there were about 10 peanuts that were deadly poisonous, would you feed them to your kids? The answer is no."

The offensive tweet by Trump Jr.'s came as world leaders met at the United Nations in a bid to approve a declaration aimed at providing a more coordinated and humane response to the global refugee crisis, among which Syrians are a major grouping.

During the campaign Trump has repeatedly called for a moratorium on accepting Syrian refugees.

This is part of a more wide-ranging policy on immigrants that has ranged from an outright ban on foreign Muslim immigrants entering the United States "until we know what the hell is going on" to "extreme" vetting and an ideological test for would-be immigrants from countries and regions plagued by extremism.

Clinton has said she would expand President Barack Obama's refugee program to accept about 65,000 Syrian refugees.

This would be in addition to the tens of thousands of refugees accepted from around the world every year. Clinton said she would continue with the vetting currently in place, an effort that can take multiple years to complete.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Europe while many others wait in neighboring countries and refugee camps for the war to end or a chance to move away from the carnage.

Obama pledged the US would accept 10,000 Syrians this budget year, which ends Sept. 30, and achieved that number a month early. This is in addition to about 75,000 refugees from other parts of the world.

News break – September 21