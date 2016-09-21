'RIP Tiahleigh': The moment foster father accused of murdering schoolgirl carried her casket and grieved with mourners

Almost a year on from the moment he was pictured grieving and carrying her casket, Tiahleigh Palmer's foster father has been charged with her murder.

Rick Thorburn, 56, was one of the pallbearers at Tiahleigh's funeral and a registered foster carer at the time.

He was also one of more than 600 mourners pictured wearing a purple shirt emblazoned with 'RIP Tiahleigh' on the front.

Mr Thorburn was placed in an induced coma on Wednesday after collapsing while being charged with the 12-year-old schoolgirl's murder.

There were heart-wrenching scenes outside the church in November 2015, as a white coffin carrying the little girl's body was carried to the hearse.

"If you were to ask all of these family members to give one word to describe Tiahleigh they'd come up with the word beautiful," a pastor at the Brisbane Anglican Maori Mission in Cornubia told mourners.

Tiahleigh's biological mother, Cyndi, sobbed as she walked slowly behind the hearse as it left the church grounds while family members performed a powerful Maori haka.

Hundreds of white roses were placed on the coffin Mr Thorburn was helping to carry before dozens of bright purple balloons were released into the sky.

Mr Thorburn was taken to hospital on Wednesday after telling police he was suffering from chest pains.

His lawyer told the court his client is in an induced coma.

Mr Thorburn's son Trent is also expected to apply for bail on Wednesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old have been charged with incest, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Queensland Police said in a statement on Wednesday that many motives were being explored by police.

“One is that Rick Thorburn may have murdered Tiahleigh to cover up the sexual relationship between the 12-year-old and his 19-year-old son," the statement said.

Tiahleigh was last seen alive on October 30, 2015, when she was dropped off at Marsden State High School, south of Brisbane.

A missing person alert was only issued six days later, hours before an unidentified body was found by three fishermen on the banks of the Pimpama River.

Mr Thorburn was arrested on Tuesday, a week after homicide detectives seized a car he owned at the time of the 12-year-old's death.



KEY EVENTS IN MURDER OF BRISBANE SCHOOLGIRL TIAHLEIGH PALMER:

October 30, 2015: Tiahleigh is dropped off at Marsden State High School

November 5: A missing person alert is issued hours before an unidentified body is found by fishermen on the banks of Pimpama River

November 7, 2015: Body confirmed as Tiahleigh's, SES volunteers begin searching river

November 8: Friends hold candlelight vigil

November 9: Detectives question school friends

November 10: River search resumes but police admit they have few answers; Queensland government vows to review response processes for missing children in state care

November 11: Search upgraded to include land surrounding school

November 13: Police set up Crime Stoppers marquee, believe Tiahleigh may have wagged classes

November 14: Tiahleigh's funeral honours a "beautifully imperfect" girl, says a pastor

November 30: Police divers return to search Pimpama River

December 4: Search widened after Tiahleigh's shoe found; police release footage of classroom two days prior to disappearance

February 15, 2016: $250,000 reward offered for information; more than 300 people contact Crime Stoppers

March 14: Tiahleigh's biological mother Cindy makes public appeal to help find killer

March 23: Police begin searching vacant house at Waterford West on Logan Reserve Road

July 11: Queensland government announces new protocols on how authorities are to deal with children missing from out-of-home care in direct response to Tiahleigh's disappearance and murder

September 13: Police seize a blue Ford Falcon XR6 they believe is linked to Tiahleigh's disappearance

September 20: Tiahleigh's foster father is charged with her murder; his wife and two males are also taken into custody