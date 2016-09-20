News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Staff member doused in petrol, threatened in Adelaide

Gertie Taylor
Yahoo7 News /

A young service station attendant had a terrifying ordeal when a crazed customer doused him in petrol and threatened to set him alight.

0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
0226_sun_video
3:54

Royal Melbourne Hospital video shines light on ER employee abuse
Florida Family Breathes Sigh of Relief After Abducted Preschooler Is Found in Tennessee
1:27

Florida Family Breathes Sigh of Relief After Abducted Preschooler Is Found in Tennessee
Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
0:37

Video shows burning suspect package on London underground train
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
 

The young worker was saved when police and firefighters stormed the Adelaide fuel stop around 5.30am on Tuesday, after a tense hour-long stand-off.

According to police, the customer entered the Modbury North store and bought a few items before he suddenly snapped, dousing himself and the innocent attendant in fuel.

The Modbury North scene. Source: 7News

The flammable clothes. Source: 7News

The man then threatened to set both himself and the staff member alight as police negotiations failed.

“The male person was holding a can and a cigarette lighter, and at times, ignited the aerosol can with the lighter,” superintendent Guy Buckley said.

“A scene like this, we’re trying to maintain the safety of not only the attendant and the offender inside, but also the surrounding houses and community.”

Police at the scene. Source: 7News

The decision was made to storm the service station, with firefighters leaping into action.

“Water was doused on the offender and the attendant, and police moved forward and took control of the offender,” Supt Buckley said.

Police at the scene. Source: 7News

The 44-year-old accused was taken for a mental health check at Royal Adelaide Hospital while the young staff member was taken to Modbury hospital before being released.

So far, no charges have been laid.

Back To Top