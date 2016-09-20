Staff member doused in petrol, threatened in Adelaide

A young service station attendant had a terrifying ordeal when a crazed customer doused him in petrol and threatened to set him alight.

The young worker was saved when police and firefighters stormed the Adelaide fuel stop around 5.30am on Tuesday, after a tense hour-long stand-off.

According to police, the customer entered the Modbury North store and bought a few items before he suddenly snapped, dousing himself and the innocent attendant in fuel.

The man then threatened to set both himself and the staff member alight as police negotiations failed.

“The male person was holding a can and a cigarette lighter, and at times, ignited the aerosol can with the lighter,” superintendent Guy Buckley said.

“A scene like this, we’re trying to maintain the safety of not only the attendant and the offender inside, but also the surrounding houses and community.”

The decision was made to storm the service station, with firefighters leaping into action.

“Water was doused on the offender and the attendant, and police moved forward and took control of the offender,” Supt Buckley said.

The 44-year-old accused was taken for a mental health check at Royal Adelaide Hospital while the young staff member was taken to Modbury hospital before being released.

So far, no charges have been laid.