To show the dangers hospital staff face every day, the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital has released shocking CCTV of three violent incidents where staff narrowly avoided injury at the hands of a patient.

Body cameras, CCTV part of new safety strategy at Queensland hospitals

Body cameras, increased security, more CCTV and new code black procedures are just part of the overhaul of the Queensland hospital safety system, after alarming figures showed more than 3000 healthcare workers are physically assaulted each year.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the new safety measures would be rolled out in hospitals from the Gold Coast to the Torres Strait and as far west as Mt Isa, in response to recommendations from the Palaszczuk Government’s Occupational Violence Taskforce.

“There are no excuses for nurses and doctors in our hospitals to face violence at work, yet sadly, each year more than 3000 healthcare workers are physically assaulted," Mr Dick said.

“Together, we are committed to turning this statistic around, but this is an ongoing issue which requires the support of the community to shift attitudes about what is acceptable behaviour in our hospitals and what is not.”

Hospitals including Redlands, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Alexandra, Logan Toowoomba, Ridley Unit and Mornington Island will see an upgrade in CCTV while more security staff will be introduced at Caboolture, Wide Bay, Rockhampton, Maryborough and Gladstone as part of the safety upgrades.

Queensland Nurses Union secretary Beth Mohle said it was time staff, not just nurses but all health workers, can go to work without feeling frightened or fearful of being assaulted.

"(The abuse rate) is simply not good enough and I know a majority of Queenslanders feel the same way," she said.

Ken Whelan, chief executive of Metro North - Australia’s largest public health service - said hospital staff across Queensland were the victims of senseless violence, which is why the state-wide response is vital.

“After extensive consultation, we know what is needed and we are wasting no time in rolling out the Taskforce’s recommendations,” he said.

“Work will continue as we introduce a range of actions including voice-activated duress alarms and body cameras in more hospitals across the state.

“This technology will act as a deterrent but also be useful for our colleagues in the police service to prosecute offenders.

“We also want to reduce the number of code black incidents through early invention strategies such as the code grey system already in trial at Townsville Hospital and stronger support mechanisms post-assault like the 24/7 hotline for staff at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital."

Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital Emergency Department specialist and Chair of the Queensland Clinical Senate Dr David Rosengren said the new safety procedures would allow staff to focus on the sick and injured, rather than become patients themselves.