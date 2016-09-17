After 59 years of marriage, Margaret and Don Livengood spent their last days holding hands, side-by-side in a single hospital room before they died just hours apart.

'We can walk together in heaven': Couple married for 59 years die holding hands within hours of each other

Family and friends were not surprised by the bittersweet end for the couple who have been inseparable since the day they met.

Margaret, 80, was suffering from cancer, while Don, 84, was fighting to breathe because of pulmonary fibrosis and bilateral pneumonia.

The couple’s daughter, Pattie Beaver, told People magazine that she brought her parents to the hospital on the same day.

When they arrived, they were one floor apart at Carolinas Healthcare System Northeast in Concord, North Carolina.

Beaver said she could not stand the thought that they couldn’t see each other and pleaded with hospital staff to bring them together.

“It broke my heart,” Beaver said, recalling how she had to run from floor to floor to help care for her parents.

“Once they were together, it was just that sense of everything was going to be okay – we knew because they were together."

Hospital chaplain Beth Jackson-Jordan was working with the family and said the doctors and nurses had gotten to know the couple in recent months as each came in for treatment and knew they belonged in the same room.

“The need for them to be together overrode any of the other normal concerns,” Jackson-Jordan said.

The chaplain pulled some strings and after four days apart, nurses placed Margaret’s bed into her husband’s room and positioned them so they could face each other, and of course, hold hands.

Margaret passed just before 8am on August 19 and at 5.19pm, Don followed her in death and told his family that he was looking forward to joining his wife in heaven.

“When we get to heaven, we can walk in together, just like we’re getting married again. Another honeymoon," Beaver remembered her father say about his wife.

Dr. Schisler says he’s never seen anything like it.

“This is one of those case I don’t think any of us is ever going to forget. Seeing these two people who had spent their lives together, together in the same room as they took their last breaths, none of us are ever going to forget this.”

Despite losing both of her parents in the same day, Beaver said, “It gave me comfort to know that this is exactly what they would want and the hospital was able to make that happen.

"In the most horrific grief I’ve ever had in my life, I still had comfort because they were together.”