SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

Driver who caused the death of teen Brianna Stanford breaks down as he avoids prison term

Samantha Brett
Yahoo7 News

The truck driver whose moment of inattention caused the death of 19-year-old Sydney teen Brianna Stanford has broken down in court, crying as he was told he will not spend a day behind bars.

Steven Barnett admitted looking out the window of his truck to admire the “beautiful day” moments before he hit the broken down car Ms Stanford was sitting in on a busy Sydney highway.

“I don’t know why I looked across the road, but when I looked back, there was a car in front of me,” Barnett told police during his interview.

Victim Brianna Stanford. Source: 7News

Steven Barnett leaves an earlier court appearance. Source: 7News

Barnett said he took his eyes off the road on the Hawkesbury River Bridge at Mooney Mooney for less than five seconds in May 2014.

Ms Stanford’s friend Michelle Short, who was the driver of the broken down vehicle, exited the car seconds earlier to warn oncoming traffic.

The Mooney Mooney crash scene in 2014. Source: 7News

“I started freaking out saying ‘(Barnett) is not looking, he can’t see us’,” Ms Short said earlier in Barnett’s trial.

“I looked back and I looked at (Bree) and she looked at me and then that is when it all happened.

Driver Michelle Short. Source: 7News

“There was no time for anything.

“I ran after the car, screaming out Bree’s name to see if she was alright but she didn’t respond.”

Ms Short at the crash scene in 2014. Source: 7News

In May a jury found Barnett guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

In court on Friday, a judge said Barnett was not speeding or under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash on the M1.

Barnett during his interview with police. Source: 7News

While acknowledging the pain and suffering of Ms Stanford’s family, Barnett was sentenced to two years’ jail, to be served in the community.

Outside court Barnett declined the opportunity to apologise to Brianna’s angry and “visibly distressed” family, left mourning the loss of the 19-year-old.

