Mum of girl raped and dismembered says she 'liked to watch' men sexually assault her daughter

A US mother has told police she liked to watch her daughter being sexually assaulted by men before the child was raped, killed and dismembered on her 10th birthday.

Mum of girl raped and dismembered on her 10th birthday says she 'liked to watch' men sexually assault her

Michelle Martens, from Albuquerque in New Mexico, is a suspect in her daughter’s death and told police she had allowed three men to sexually assault the child.

The 35-year-old allegedly set up three encounters on separate occasions – one with a colleague of hers, and two other meetings with men she had met online.

One of those men was Fabian Gonzales, another suspect in the murder.

Police allege Martens, Gonzalez, and Gonzalez’s cousin Jessica Kelley were all involved in the sickening incident that took place on August 24 at an apartment complex in the city.

Victoria, who turned 10 that day, was allegedly forced to consume methylamphetamine orally and was raped before being strangled and stabbed.

The child’s body was reportedly dismembered and her remains placed in a bathtub and set on fire, according to court records.

Martens claims it was Kelley and Gonzalez, both 31, who mutilated her daughter’s body.

In an interview with police, Martens said setting up the sexual encounters wasn’t about the money she made, she said she liked to watch the assaults.

She told authorities she set up a profile on dating site Plenty of Fish to find men interested in having sex with her daughter and possibly her younger son as well.

Martens also told police she thought it was the drugs that killed Victoria. But detectives disagreed, saying her death was more likely to be a result of the strangulation or stabbing.

All three suspects have been charged with kidnapping, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A public funeral will be held for Victoria on October 29, where her favourite hymns will be played.