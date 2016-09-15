News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Udder arrest: Calf caught by Christchurch cops

Yahoo New Zealand /

No, this wasn't a 'steak out'.

Udder arrest: Calf caught by Christchurch cops

Police were responding to calls of a cattlebeast walking down the road. Photo: NZ Police

This young calf was picked up in Phillipstown on Wednesday night after reports of a Cattlebeast wandering on the road.

An image of the young animal has endeared Canterbury Police's Facebook followers, who have shared the image almost 300 times.

"This little guy was picked up by Christchurch police after receiving reports of a 'cattle beast' wandering the streets," NZ Police wrote on its Facebook page.

"He was taken back to the station for the night, but feeding him was a little tricky since there was no grass at the station and he wasn't a fan of trim milk."


Back To Top