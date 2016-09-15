Udder arrest: Calf caught by Christchurch cops

No, this wasn't a 'steak out'.

Police were responding to calls of a cattlebeast walking down the road. Photo: NZ Police

This young calf was picked up in Phillipstown on Wednesday night after reports of a Cattlebeast wandering on the road.

An image of the young animal has endeared Canterbury Police's Facebook followers, who have shared the image almost 300 times.

"This little guy was picked up by Christchurch police after receiving reports of a 'cattle beast' wandering the streets," NZ Police wrote on its Facebook page.

"He was taken back to the station for the night, but feeding him was a little tricky since there was no grass at the station and he wasn't a fan of trim milk."