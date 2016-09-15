News

Man and woman accused of stealing from nurse as she lay dying in car wreck

AAP
AAP

Two people have been charged with stealing a handbag from the scene of a fatal car crash in NSW as paramedics worked to save the victim's life, in allegations police described as "very low".

Police say the pair, a man and a woman aged in their 40s, stole a woman's handbag from the North Gosford crash scene, took her credit cards and returned the handbag "as if nothing happened" following a two-car crash less than two weeks ago.

The 62-year-old, named in media as Kay Shaylor, later died at Royal North Shore Hospital while the 20-year-old female driver of the second car has since been charged with dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death while suspended.

Ms Shaylor's grieving family then discovered the fraudulent purchases made on her credit cards.

"Should these allegations be proven, I find it difficult to think of a much lower offence," Superintendent Danny Sullivan said on Thursday.

"It's caused an outbreak of grief and frustration."

Jason Hall, 42, has been refused bail. Image: 7 News

Silvia Schreuder, 44, has been granted bail to appear in court later this month. Image: 7 News

The credit cards were allegedly used several times to buy alcohol, cigarettes, food and a fishing rod.

The pair were arrested at Gosford Railway Station by investigators on Wednesday, the same day as Ms Shaylor's funeral.

The man, Jason Hall, 42, has been refused bail, charged with a string of dishonesty offences, assault and intimidation.

The woman, Silvia Schreuder, 44, has been granted bail to appear in court later this month on five counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and larceny.

The 20-year-old driver, Bianca Harrington, remains before the courts.

Bianca Harrington, the 20-year-old driver. Image: 7 News

