'PC d***head taking my car': Bodybuilder launches tirade at officers seizing luxury car

An infuriated bodybuilder filmed himself launching a foul-mouthed tirade at UK police officers after he accused them of wrongfully towing away his newly purchased BMW.

Aarron Lambo called one officer a "PC f***ing d***head" in frustration after authorities took away his car because they believed he was not insured and had no driving licence.

UK bodybuilder Aaron Lambo posted an 11-minute video to Facebook when police seized his car. Photo: Facebook

At one point the 31-year-old, from Kettering, accuses the Northamptonshire Police officers of taking his car and planting drugs inside of it overnight.

Despite the bodybuilder's tirade, police did not arrest him.

In the 11-minute video, Mr Lambo begins by introducing the three officers as "PC d***head number one, two and three".

The bodybuilder tells the camera that he has lost the keys to the luxury vehicle and the car is getting seized.

“I don’t know where they (the keys) are,” he told the officers.

“I’ve lost them. Can you believe it?

“That means you have to get that truck down here without damaging another car.”

The 31-year-old is believed to be a bodybuilder who trains people all over the world. Photo: Facebook

Mr Lambo suggested that authorities may put something in his car overnight.

“I wonder what they are going to do tonight?" the bodybuilder said.

"Maybe they might but a bug in it? Maybe some drugs?”

Mr Lambo posted this video from inside the police station. Photo: Facebook

Sarcastically, he asks one officer to pose for a "selfie" and suggests for another to get McDonald's breakfast for when he goes to pick the car up from the impound the following day.

Along with the video, the bodybuilder wrote on Facebook: "Now, of course I have a licence and insurance however I only have the counter part of licence to hand.

"Apparently there systems are down and that's not good enough so they will seize my car until tomorrow, after I pay £150 fine lol."

The bodybuilder said he didn't have a license on him because he had recently changed address, but he claims to have still had the paper counterpart on him.

A friend of Mr Lambo's uploaded this photo of the black car that appears to be insured on the MID. Photo: Facebook

According to Mr Lambo, police told him their systems were down and that the counterpart wasn't sufficient enough to be considered, which is what reportedly caused them to seize his vehicle.

A friend of Mr Lambo's later uploaded a photo that appears to show that that his vehicle is insured on the UK's Motor Insurance Database (MID).

Later in the week, Mr Lambo posted a photo to his Facebook page of him sitting at the Kettering Police Station reclaiming his car.

The Mirror UK reported that the bodybuilder, who trains people all over the world, admits to having a previous conviction for firearms from when he was younger, but claims to have turned his life around since.

