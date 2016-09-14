Crikey cash! Petition to put Steve Irwin's face on Australian bank notes gains traction

A group of teenage boys have created an online petition calling to have Steve Irwin's face on Australian bank notes has gained a huge amount of support.

Fans have called for "the greatest Australian bloke" to be remembered in a novel way, days after the tenth anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter's tragic death.

Kyle Ryan, Jake Ryan, Luke Brown, Daniel Brown and Riley McConville started the petition last week "to make a change in history" and show his appreciation for the TV legend.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition has received over 4500 signatures, only a few hundred off its goal of 5000.

"It's about time we paid our respects to the all time greatest Australian bloke, Steve Irwin," Kyle wrote.

"Let's make a change for something in the history of our country. It's been ten years without the Aussie icon and although he's been recognised in many ways I'd imagine we could all support the idea of going one step further (well deserved).

"With a list a mile long of all the good Steve had accomplished in our world let's show our appreciation to a great true blue Australian by putting Stephen 'Steve' Irwin on our country's currency.

"Only everyone's support can make this happen!"

The Chief Executive of the Royal Australian Mint has urged Australians to submit a written proposal to have Steve's face featured on a commemorative coin.

"The Royal Australian Mint has acknowledged the integral role that Mr Irwin played in wildlife conservation as well as his positive influence on Australian culture by producing a special release commemorative collectible coin in 2009," Mr Ross MacDiarmid said.



"Should there be another proposal for a dedicated coin, the public are invited to [https://www.ramint.gov.au/circulating-coins-commemorative-design-policy |submit a written proposal]."

Yahoo7 has contacted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for further comment.

Last year, Melbourne artist Aaron Tyler created “Straya-Cash”, which are mock-up designs of banknotes - one of which featured Irwin.

GALLERY: COULD THESE BE OUR NEW DOLLARYDOOS?

Earlier this month a teen boy found success with his own change.org petition, campaigning for the RBA to change their bank notes to feature tactile markings for the visually impaired.

Connor McLeod launched a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission, along with his petition.

His petition got 57,000 signatures and on September 1 the Reserve Bank released a brand new $5 note that included two tiny raised dots.