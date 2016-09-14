News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chilling prison letters of man who murdered mother and children
Murderer's chilling prison letter revealed as ex-girlfriend says he's shown no remorse

Crikey cash! Petition to put Steve Irwin's face on Australian bank notes gains traction

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A group of teenage boys have created an online petition calling to have Steve Irwin's face on Australian bank notes has gained a huge amount of support.

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Storm Riley Brings Strong Winds, Flooding to North Carolina's Outer Banks
5:57

Storm Riley Brings Strong Winds, Flooding to North Carolina's Outer Banks
Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
1:31

Manafort's LA bankruptcy fight may offer new avenue for Mueller probe
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
1:43

UK economy lags G7 after 2017 growth rate cut
Cramer's Stop Trading: WYNN's good tale
1:17

Cramer's Stop Trading: WYNN's good tale
You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
0:54

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
Bank of England warns on Brexit
1:32

Bank of England warns on Brexit
0721_0500_nat_greece
0:23

Greece reopens banks
QE taper to start in January 2018, rate hike in mid-2019:...
1:46

QE taper to start in January 2018, rate hike in mid-2019:...
Police hunt man behind alleged coward punch
1:16

Police hunt man behind alleged coward punch
Russia's central bank cuts rates
1:25

Russia's central bank cuts rates
 

Fans have called for "the greatest Australian bloke" to be remembered in a novel way, days after the tenth anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter's tragic death.

Kyle Ryan, Jake Ryan, Luke Brown, Daniel Brown and Riley McConville started the petition last week "to make a change in history" and show his appreciation for the TV legend.

Jake Ryan, Kyle Ryan, Luke Brown, Daniel Brown and Riley McConville combined their efforts to create this image. Photo: Supplied


As of Wednesday morning, the petition has received over 4500 signatures, only a few hundred off its goal of 5000.

"It's about time we paid our respects to the all time greatest Australian bloke, Steve Irwin," Kyle wrote.

"Let's make a change for something in the history of our country. It's been ten years without the Aussie icon and although he's been recognised in many ways I'd imagine we could all support the idea of going one step further (well deserved).

The Crocodile Hunter died on September 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary underwater. Photo: AAP

Steve Irwin pictured with his wife, Terri, and children Robert and Bindi. Photo: Instagram

"With a list a mile long of all the good Steve had accomplished in our world let's show our appreciation to a great true blue Australian by putting Stephen 'Steve' Irwin on our country's currency.

"Only everyone's support can make this happen!"

Steve Irwin was also put forward as a new option for the $100 note. Photo: Aaron Tyler.

The Chief Executive of the Royal Australian Mint has urged Australians to submit a written proposal to have Steve's face featured on a commemorative coin.

"The Royal Australian Mint has acknowledged the integral role that Mr Irwin played in wildlife conservation as well as his positive influence on Australian culture by producing a special release commemorative collectible coin in 2009," Mr Ross MacDiarmid said.

"Should there be another proposal for a dedicated coin, the public are invited to [https://www.ramint.gov.au/circulating-coins-commemorative-design-policy |submit a written proposal]."

Yahoo7 has contacted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for further comment.

Last year, Melbourne artist Aaron Tyler created “Straya-Cash”, which are mock-up designs of banknotes - one of which featured Irwin.

The $5 note was released to the public on September 1, 2016.

GALLERY: COULD THESE BE OUR NEW DOLLARYDOOS?

Earlier this month a teen boy found success with his own change.org petition, campaigning for the RBA to change their bank notes to feature tactile markings for the visually impaired.

Connor McLeod launched a discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission, along with his petition.

His petition got 57,000 signatures and on September 1 the Reserve Bank released a brand new $5 note that included two tiny raised dots.

Back To Top