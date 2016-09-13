Why the iPhone 7 is worth the upgrade

Seven News technology editor Djuro Sen has reviewed the iPhone 7 and he's seen plenty to like.

Here's four good reasons why it’s time to upgrade:



1. CAMERA

The iPhone is the world’s most popular camera but it started to lag behind Android’s top phones.

The new iPhone 7 puts Apple back in the game.

Optical Image Stabilisation is included in both versions of the iPhone 7 plus a faster 1.8 aperture lens.

The cameras have improved across the board but the iPhone 7 Plus with its dual camera optical zoom is a game changer.

If you’re wondering where the real innovation is in the new iPhone - that’s it, two cameras combining to become a zoom lens.

WATER RESISTANCE

It’s been a long time coming but the iPhone is now IP67 or water resistant.

The rating means technically surviving one metre under water for 30 minutes but in reality it protects against accidental dips in the pool or while washing up.

ALWAYS allow your phone to dry for five hours before recharging.

It’s NOT designed to operate under water.

AIRPODS

They look weird but they work brilliantly.

From the simple connection process to summoning Siri with a tap these ‘self-aware’ headphones last for five hours without a charge, sound good and shows us where Apple is heading… an all day - connected - wireless future.

LIGHTNING PORT

Yes it’s the beginning of the end for the old headphone jack and it’s about time.

High quality audio is undergoing a resurgence and that means better ways to deliver it. The lightning port is one of those ways and Android could follow soon with USB-C connectors.

This phone has it all … finally catching up with Android phones that have stereo speakers and are water resistant but moving ahead with camera technology, wireless and lighting enabled audio.

If you’re phone contract is up I see little downside to upgrading - unless you want the tenth anniversary iPhone due next year.