'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Cheapest NBN-activated suburbs in Brisbane

Yahoo7 News /

Finding a new home with high-speed internet doesn't have to break the bank. One Brisbane suburb is the second most affordable place to live in Australia with access to the National Broadband Network.


Cheapest NBN-activated suburbs in Brisbane
Suburbs for HousesAverageSuburbs for UnitsAverage
1Dinmore$235,500Redbank$185,500
2Ebbw Vale$247,000Bellbird Park$196,025
3Riverview$256,000Caboolture$220,500
4Gailes$265,000West Ipswich$226,000
5North Booval$273,500Redbank Plains$248,750
6Churchill$275,500Caboolture South$259,750
7Caboolture South$292,500Morayfield$267,000
8Bundamba$297,000Lawnton$276,000
9Goodna$308,000Beachmere$276,500
10Redbank$308,000Kippa-Ring$282,250

Source: www.finder.com.au

To compare internet speed:

