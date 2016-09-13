Finding a new home with high-speed internet doesn't have to break the bank. One Brisbane suburb is the second most affordable place to live in Australia with access to the National Broadband Network.

Cheapest NBN-activated suburbs in Brisbane Suburbs for Houses Average Suburbs for Units Average 1 Dinmore $235,500 Redbank $185,500 2 Ebbw Vale $247,000 Bellbird Park $196,025 3 Riverview $256,000 Caboolture $220,500 4 Gailes $265,000 West Ipswich $226,000 5 North Booval $273,500 Redbank Plains $248,750 6 Churchill $275,500 Caboolture South $259,750 7 Caboolture South $292,500 Morayfield $267,000 8 Bundamba $297,000 Lawnton $276,000 9 Goodna $308,000 Beachmere $276,500 10 Redbank $308,000 Kippa-Ring $282,250

Source: www.finder.com.au

