Cheapest NBN-activated suburbs in Brisbane

Finding a new home with high-speed internet doesn't have to break the bank. One Brisbane suburb is the second most affordable place to live in Australia with access to the National Broadband Network.
|Suburbs for Houses
|Average
|Suburbs for Units
|Average
|1
|Dinmore
|$235,500
|Redbank
|$185,500
|2
|Ebbw Vale
|$247,000
|Bellbird Park
|$196,025
|3
|Riverview
|$256,000
|Caboolture
|$220,500
|4
|Gailes
|$265,000
|West Ipswich
|$226,000
|5
|North Booval
|$273,500
|Redbank Plains
|$248,750
|6
|Churchill
|$275,500
|Caboolture South
|$259,750
|7
|Caboolture South
|$292,500
|Morayfield
|$267,000
|8
|Bundamba
|$297,000
|Lawnton
|$276,000
|9
|Goodna
|$308,000
|Beachmere
|$276,500
|10
|Redbank
|$308,000
|Kippa-Ring
|$282,250
Source: www.finder.com.au
