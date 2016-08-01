Reporter Michael Scanlan

Michael Scanlan says he is driven by the daily challenge that is television news reporting.

“On a daily basis, you see the best and worst of people,” he says.

“The most challenging part is dealing with the worst. I was once told by a colleague, who has been in the industry a long time, ‘on a good day, there is a no better job.’ I think it sums up journalism perfectly.”

A graduate of St John’s College Woodlawn in Lismore in 2003, Michael secured a scholarship at Bond University in Queensland before landing a role with WIN TV in Toowoomba in 2005. After a role on the Gold Coast, Michael joined the Seven News team on the Sunshine Coast in 2007 before moving to Brisbane with the Seven News team in 2009. He joined the Seven News Melbourne team in December 2012.

He says his advice to those starting in the industry highlights his history.

“Throw yourself into as many newsrooms as possible. The more people you know, the better chance there is they will steer you into the right job.”

Michael is most proud of his work covering the Queensland floods and has reported on two of the biggest criminal cases in Queensland’s history – the four month long Supreme Court trial of triple murderer Max Sica, and the committal hearing into Daniel Morcombe’s death.

He says the frenetic pace of a newsroom keeps him going.

“There is always something happening in a newsroom and it just feels alive,” he says.

“The best part is when a story breaks late and the whole newsroom has to scramble to pull it together. At 6pm, the viewer sees a calm and polished product. But behind the scenes, it’s like a cyclone has torn through the newsroom.”

When he’s not working Michael enjoys the coffee and diversity of Melbourne, and playing his guitar.