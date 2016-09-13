Toilet paper rolls, musky smells and rubbish piled to the ceiling. This is what two Australian brothers took on when they turned a hoarder's heaven into a dreamy family home.

Horror hoarder hovel turned into breathtaking home by two brothers

Brothers Rob Gray, 27, and Andrew Gray, 30, bought the Queensland off-market property for $750,000 in October last year and recently sold it for $2.05 million.

It took them eight months to bring the Paddington property from rags to riches.

Three of those months were spent on getting rid of the rubbish alone.

The Gray brothers have been in business together their whole life and only began their successful company Graya Construction two years ago.

A carpenter by trade, Rob told Yahoo7 that the home was too bad to be put on the market.

"It was barely accessible because it smelt foul and the backyard was scattered with rubbish," he said.

The first level of the Tooth Avenue home was bombarded with bags and strewn with clothing.

The staircases were stacked to the top with boxes.

Rob said he and Andrew walked into the kitchen only to be greeted by a foul waft from the crusty food that had piled up on dirty pots, pans and plates.

"It was the smelliest part of the house," he said.

"The room was filled with bits of untouched food and scraps."

"The smell stuck around until we took out the wall lining."

Rob said the rest of the "hidden gem" smelt musky and the bottom level was full of dated electrical goods including mouses and printer cartridges.

Because there was no machine access from the top they had to get excavators in to clear all of the clutter and blockages.

The brothers got cleaning and spent about $1 million renovating the five-terrace home.

It now has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living areas and a pool.

"The neighbours said they were glad to see someone get rid of all the c**p," Rob said.

The modern-day Queenslander has 3.6m tall ceilings and showcases natural timbers combined with eloquent whites, greys and matte charcoal.

Rob said he and Andrew didn’t hire an architect or interior design for the incredible home.

The home - named the Water House because of its view of the town’s landmark - was sold halfway through the renovation.

"They had a lot of faith in us," the carpenter said.

Rob has estimated that the heritage-listed house was built before 1940.

News break - September 13