Brendan Roberts has simple advice to those starting in the industry – ‘break it, don’t take it.’

Reporter Brendan Roberts

It’s a motto the hard hitting journalist has taken to heart, arguing any reporter who can break stories in this industry will rise quicker than those looking for stories to be handed to them.

Joining the Seven News Melbourne team in November 2012, Brendan cites the murders of Carl Williams and Jill Meagher as some of his biggest stories, alongside exposing Richard Pratt’s Sydney mistress and interviewing Puneet Puneet, the hit and run driver before he fled overseas on a false passport.

Brendan scored his break following a series of moves from print journalism into television. A graduate of Aquinas College in Ringwood in 1999, Brendan went on to complete a Journalism degree at RMIT University.

His first job was writing real estate advertisements for the Dandenong Journal before moving onto the Yarra Ranges Journal as a reporter and then completing a cadetship at the Herald Sun in 2005. There he worked as a general news, police and courts reporter until moving to Channel Nine in 2010.

He says journalism is an exciting undertaking.

“The great thing about being a journalist is that every day presents challenges in many forms. Live work, gleaning information when it’s not readily available, working to deadlines and trying to tie a decent tie are all constant challenges,” he says.

“The best time in a newsroom is when a big story, be it local, interstate or international, is breaking and everyone is either glued to a monitor or on the phone trying to further the story.”

When he’s not working, Brendan can be found supporting the Richmond Football Club at the MCG, enjoying a catch up with friends, and playing with his dog Phil.