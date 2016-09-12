Mum charged with murder after 'co-sleeping' with her baby son

A US mother who ignored warnings not to co-sleep with her children has been charged with murder after the death of her two-month-old son.

Little Hunter is the second of Jessica Harper’s children to die from “positional asphyxiation” within the past five years.

Hunter was born in May and shortly after his birth, Harper signed paperwork confirming she acknowledged “safe sleeping” for infants but told authorities she was going to co-sleep with her child regardless.

A US study confirmed a number of parents chose to co-sleep with their child as a way to bond with them, with one in eight mothers admitting to act.

Hunter’s death has sparked renewed debate over sleeping arrangements for babies and become a reminder for parents about safe sleeping for infants.

Harper served a two-and-a-half month jail sentence over the death of her first child Nicholas, who was left sleeping on a couch “for two hours or more”.

Little Nicholas was found “purple, cold and not breathing” with medical examiners ruling he died due to “accidental asphyxiation” in Maryland.

In the case of little Hunter, a US court has heard the 28-year-old placed the two-month-old in her bed with her and her three-year-old child.

When Harper woke up, Hunter wasn’t breathing.

“Harper was warned numerous times by multiple medical professionals not to have the infant sleep in a bed next to her,” Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

"Harper ignored those directives.”

While it’s not claimed either death is related or deliberate, the Attorney’s Office says it will seek the maximum 20 to 40 years for the murder charge against Harper.

The 28-year-old was denied bail to appear in court at a later date.