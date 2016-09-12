News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Sydney man's brush with death on bin day caught on film

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A man has had a brush with death while putting out his bins, when an out-of-control car crashed into a footpath outside his home in Sydney's west.

0405_1800_PER-Coma
1:02

Girl, 14, wakes from induced coma after jellyfish sting
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0:31

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0:30

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0304_1800_qld_flood
1:30

'Inland ocean' swallows parts of western Queensland
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_vic_snake
0:28

Snake catcher reeling after finding huge snake threatening dog
0302_1800_nsw_terror
1:34

Teenage terrorist locked up
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
1228_1800_adl_hero
1:37

Trio rescued from storm water drain following freak flood
Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
4:42

Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
0703_2000_wa_sex
0:49

WA sex offender released
 

The Pendle Hill resident had just finished the common household chore outside his Bungaree Road residence on Sunday night, when the car left the road and crashed.

The Pendle Hill resident had just finished putting out his bins moments before the out-of-control car came careering down the street. Photo: 7 News

CCTV captured the driver plough into the lineup of bins sending rubbish into the air about 9.30pm.

The car came to a dramatic stop when the driver smashed into a nearby tree.

The 31-year-old driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The vehicle crashed into a tree. Photo: 7 News

He was taken to Westmead Hospital with minor injuries.

Back To Top