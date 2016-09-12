Sydney man's brush with death on bin day caught on film

A man has had a brush with death while putting out his bins, when an out-of-control car crashed into a footpath outside his home in Sydney's west.

The Pendle Hill resident had just finished the common household chore outside his Bungaree Road residence on Sunday night, when the car left the road and crashed.

CCTV captured the driver plough into the lineup of bins sending rubbish into the air about 9.30pm.

The car came to a dramatic stop when the driver smashed into a nearby tree.

The 31-year-old driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital with minor injuries.