'You owe me a beer': Australian base jumper saves life of 'idiot' daredevil with 'death wish'

An Australian base jumper has saved an “idiot” thrill-seeker, who attempted to leap from a 109-metre bridge "to his death" without protective gear.

Aussie base jumper saves life of "idiot" daredevil about to leap from bridge in Croatia

Daredevil Chris McDougall had just finished sending off a class from the top of a bridge in Croatia, when he spotted a novice preparing to jump nearby without leg straps.

The oblivious jumper would have been instantly killed upon activating his parachute because he would have slipped out of his harness.

The eagle-eyed pro managed to capture the entire life-saving intervention on film.

In the video, Mr McDougall spotted the man wasn't wearing the correct protective gear and ran screaming towards him with his hands up.

“Stop! Stop! Stop!,” McDougall yelled.

The would-be-dead daredevil replied back and said, "GoPro"? wondering if his headcam was switched off.

"Get the f*** back over the bridge," McDougall said.

"You've got no f***ing leg straps on you f***ing idiot.

"F***ing go home. Get off this f***ing bridge today."

In true Aussie form, Mr McDougall told the amateur stuntman that he now owes him a beer.

The professional stuntman uploaded the video to YouTube, adding that the man ignored his advice and jumped off the bridge after attaching leg straps.