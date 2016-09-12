'You owe me a beer': Australian base jumper saves life of 'idiot' daredevil with 'death wish'

News

Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Yahoo7 News /

An Australian base jumper has saved an “idiot” thrill-seeker, who attempted to leap from a 109-metre bridge "to his death" without protective gear.

Daredevil Chris McDougall had just finished sending off a class from the top of a bridge in Croatia, when he spotted a novice preparing to jump nearby without leg straps.

Professional base jumper Chris McDougall (pictured) intervened and saved a man who was about to jump to his death. Photo: YouTube

The oblivious jumper would have been instantly killed upon activating his parachute because he would have slipped out of his harness.

The eagle-eyed pro managed to capture the entire life-saving intervention on film.

In the video, Mr McDougall spotted the man wasn't wearing the correct protective gear and ran screaming towards him with his hands up.

Douggs ran toward the oblivious daredevil to stop him from jumping because his didn't have his leg straps on. Photo: YouTube

"Get the f*** back over the bridge," McDougall said. "You've got no f***ing leg straps on you f***ing idiot. Photo: YouTube

“Stop! Stop! Stop!,” McDougall yelled.

The would-be-dead daredevil replied back and said, "GoPro"? wondering if his headcam was switched off.

"Get the f*** back over the bridge," McDougall said.

"You've got no f***ing leg straps on you f***ing idiot.

McDougall can be seen from a distance talking to the oblivious base jumper who was about to jump to his death. Photo: YouTube

In true Aussie form, Mr McDougall told the amateur stuntman that he now owes him a beer.

The professional stuntman uploaded the video to YouTube, adding that the man ignored his advice and jumped off the bridge after attaching leg straps.

