WA become fourth state to criminalise 'revenge porn' following NSW, SA and Victoria

The WA government is bringing family violence legislation into line with the digital age by criminalising cyber stalking and revenge porn.

The state is the fourth in a national revenge porn crackdown, following moves by Victoria, SA and NSW to criminalise the serious breach of privacy.

Under the new laws, anyone who cyber-stalks or posts revenge porn online to blackmail or humiliate their current or former partner can face a two-year jail term.

The Restraining Orders and Related Legislation Amendment (Family Violence) Bill 2016 will be introduced into WA parliament this week.

WA Attorney-General Michael Mischin said the bill will better protect victims of family violence and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

"On its own, the justice system cannot eliminate family violence. However, we can encourage and support victims of violence in the home while seeking to deter, and punish, those in the community who choose to offend, and that is what this law does," he said.

The legislation introduces Family Violence Restraining Orders, which allow the court to order an offender to attend a behaviour change or intervention program, and to restrain them from distributing or publishing intimate images of a person as well as cyber-stalking.

In WA, breaching the conditions of a family violence restraining order is punishable by two years in jail.

Mr Mischin also said the bill strengthens the state's criminal laws in relation to unlawful acts which caused harm to a woman's unborn child or the loss of her pregnancy.

"If a person intentionally causes grievous bodily harm to a pregnant woman which results in the loss of her pregnancy, that person will face up to 20 years' imprisonment," he said.

"A person who causes grievous bodily harm to a woman's unborn child in other circumstances could be jailed for up to 14 years."

The move comes after a NSW government announcement on Monday making it an offence to create and distribute sexually explicit images without consent.

Why it can be impossible to get nude photos offline:

•Cyber crime can involve a victim in one country, an offender in another country and content from a third.

•Information can be encrypted (or written in code) and sent through a series of proxies (or indirect network services) so the last address is not the original source.

•This makes it difficult to find the original, but even if it's possible, there's still a code to crack.

•Site operators are usually based in countries with lax cyber crime legislation and no mutual legal assistance agreements.

Police have urged anyone who believe they have fallen victim to this site to report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Child Protection Helpline on 132 111.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault or exploitation support is available at 1800 RESPECT and Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.