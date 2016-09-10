Melissa George's partner Jean-David Blanc to front Paris court over alleged domestic assault

The partner of Australian actress Melissa George has reportedly been interviewed by police amid allegations he assaulted her in their Paris home.

George was reportedly taken to hospital early Wednesday morning with bruises on her face after allegedly being assaulted by Jean-David Blanc.

According to the French website Purepeople, George reported being physically and verbally abused by Blanc to local police at 3am - hours before visiting the Cochin Hospital in central Paris.

Perth-born George, 40, told police she was feeling pain and dizziness, and presenting swelling and light bruising to her face, following a "domestic assault" at the family’s apartment.

Blanc, 48, reportedly attended a police station to be interviewed “under caution” before being remanded in custody to appear at the Palais de Justice.

It is believed Blanc provided a different version of events than George, concerning the Tuesday night alleged incident, however it was confirmed he had not consumed alcohol or taken drugs at the time.



The pair met at a BAFTA after-party in 2011 and started dating a year later. The couple have two children together - Solal and Raphael.

She was previously married to Chilean film director Caludio Dabed whom she divorced in 2011.

George is known for her time on Channel Seven's Home and Away but has carved out an extensive acting career including TV dramas Grey’s Anatomy, Alias, The Slap and US hospital drama Heartbeat.

In the late 90s, the actress moved to the US to pursue her career and became a dual Australian-US citizen, however she has lived in Paris for several years.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call the National sexual assault helpline1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732 any time of day or night.'