An Air New Zealand flight from Honolulu that sparked an emergency operation has landed safely at Auckland Airport.

Emergency operation at Aucklan Airport as Hawaii flight prepares to land

Fire crews and police were deployed to the airport after flight NZ9, which had more than 280 people on board, reported a flat tyre.

A spokesman for the airport confirmed the safe landing of the plane and emergency services were stood down at 5pm, NZME reports.

Eight fire crews had been deployed to the airport, a fire service spokesman said.