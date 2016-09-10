A magnitude-5.1 undersea earthquake north of the Marlborough Sounds has been felt and reported by thousands of people.

Magnitude 5.1 quake rattles central New Zealand

The tremor hit at 10.02am and was located 50km north of French Pass.

It hit at a depth of 95km.

GeoNet said the quake was of light intensity.

But more than 3800 people, many around Nelson, Blenheim, Wellington and Taranaki, logged on to the GeoNet website to say they had felt it.

More than a dozen said they felt it as either a severe or strong quake, but most said it was light or weak.

The Fire Service said there had been no reports of damage.

Les Parish, from Waitara, told Newstalk ZB the quake had shattered two window panes at his house.

"All of a sudden the whole house started rocking backwards and forwards and then a crack came in the window.

"I thought, 'gee, what's happening here?'... and then another crack came in the window beside it. And I thought, 'oh that's a ruddy earthquake'."

Several people took to Twitter to report on the quake.

A large crack has appeared in my concrete garage floor. Thanks earthquakes. #eqnz — Steve Wells (@KnightNZ) September 9, 2016

Felt that one, a bit of a shake.#eqnz — Guy Smiley (@GuySmiley11) September 9, 2016

Oh, good morning trembly wellington #eqnz — Rachel Thomas (@rachjthomas) September 9, 2016

That was really long and in several stages! #eqnz — madra rua (@_vitaminK) September 9, 2016