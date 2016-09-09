Bali police push for murder charges against Sara Connor, David Taylor

Police in Indonesia have recommended that Australian woman Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor face charges of murder over the death of a Balinese officer.

Connor's lawyer Erwin Siregar has maintained his client's innocence and will request that she be allowed one hour per day to leave her holding cell and be allowed outdoors.

“We say that Sara is not guilty and we ask for her to be freed,” Mr Siregar told reporters on the way to visit Connor. “I hope police can give her a chance, at least one hour every day, to see the sunlight."

The case briefings were handed to prosecutors on Friday, who will decide which charges will proceed to court or whether further investigation is needed.

The head of Denpasar's District Attorney Office Erna Normawato previously said the prosecutors could take up to two months to consider the case, according to the ABC.

If this is the case, a trial will not start until at least November.

Earlier this week, Denpasar district police detective chief Reinhard Habonaran Nainggolan said police were pushing for the pair, who have been named suspects in the death of local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, to be charged with murder, assault causing death and manslaughter.

This is despite Ms Connor insisting that she did not hit Mr Sudarsa and only sought to separate the pair during the late-night confrontation at Kuta beach almost three weeks ago.