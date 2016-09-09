Teenage girl proposes to 60-year-old cleaner from her former school

The daughter of a 60-year-old high school cleaner has publicly expressed her disgust in his choice of partner, after he became engaged to an 18-year-old former student of the same school.

Jim Kerr’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Lisa Miller, proposed to Kerr in front of spectators at an airshow in their home country of Scotland last week.

Ms Miller was a former student of the high school where Mr Kerr used to work, but their relationship apparently didn’t blossom until two years after she left the school.

While the couple appeared to be thrilled, Mr Kerr’s 32-year-old daughter was less than impressed.

After spotting an online conversation about her dad’s recent engagement, Allison Kerr was quick to respond.

One Twitter user wrote: “I wonder what the school thinks about this and whether he still works there?! She’s only 18, so so wrong.”

To which Ms Kerr responded: "It’s my dad and I’m 32 so imagine how me and my family feel seeing that."

The newly-engaged couple had been dating for less than a year before Ms Miller decided to pop the question while visiting the Scottish International Airshow in Ayr.

“Jim, we’ve been going out for just under a year and I love you so much, I wouldn’t swap you for the world and would you marry me?” she asked.

“Yes, definitely,” Mr Kerr responded, leaning in for a kiss.

The proposal was captured on camera by a local radio station and showed Ms Miller wiping away tears after the proposal.

Although the pair insist their relationship started after Ms Miller left school, Mr Kerr’s contract with Woodfarm High in East Renrewshire was still suspended after news of their relationship got out.

“We were informed about this in March and suspended him the same day,” a statement from Mr Kerr’s contractor BAM Construct UK said.

“The school is fully aware and was informed over an email. He had worked at the school for ten years. The pupil had left the school and was over the age of consent when we became aware of it.

“At the time we became aware of this, the girl was over the age of consent so legally they hadn’t done anything wrong but professionally we did what we had to do."

“The investigation has now concluded.”

