Tradie mauled by three dogs at Sydney worksite

Yahoo7 News /

A tradie has been hospitalised after he was mauled by three dogs at a worksite in Sydney’s northwest.

The 36-year-old man was reportedly working on a property at Pitt Town Road in Kenthurst when he was attacked by the dogs.

Police were called to the scene around 7:50am on Friday.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Photo: CareFlight

A caged dog is put in the back of a vehicle at Kenthurst. Photo: 7 News

The man has been treated for bites all over his body, with police confirming he suffered lacerations to his legs, back and hands.

He has been taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

The American Staffordshire terriers involved have since been impounded and put down.

Their owners are assisting police and the local council with their inquiries.

According to the Hills Shire council, one of the dogs was subject to a previous nuisance order to prevent it from wandering.

