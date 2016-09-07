Doors unlocked, keys in ignition, phones left behind: Neighbours describe 'strange' Tromp family situation

Neighbours of the Victorian family at the centre of a bizarre and sudden disappearance have been left confused over the “strange” circumstances that left the family’s farmhouse abandoned.

The Tromp family left their home in Silvan on August 29, reportedly under the impression that their lives were in danger.

Mark and Jacoba Tromp, along with their three adult children Riana, Mitchell and Ella, left behind their phones, credit cards and passports and embarked on a random road trip to New South Wales.

At the family’s berry farm, police found the house unlocked and the vehicles left with keys in the ignition.

While all five family members have since reappeared one-by-one, the odd behavior is yet to be explained.

Neighbour and colleague of Mr Tromp, Mark Chapman, said renovations at the farmhouse may have sparked the family’s breakdown.

“It's just so strange for a pretty straight family and everyone affected,” Mr Chapman told the Daily Mail.

He described Mrs Tromp as a sociable person who would regularly visit her neighbours and was “very focused” about the farm.

Mr Tromp was the last to be found, finally being discovered in Wangaratta on Saturday.

He apologised for any hurt and concern caused by the trip that sparked a missing persons hunt.

"Without reservation, I apologise for the hurt and concern caused by these events," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The family will all be reunited soon and hopefully begin to make sense of their "ordeal", Mr Tromp said.

He asked for privacy as he and his family "recover and receive appropriate assistance, including mental health services".

Mr Tromp expressed "deep gratitude" to police and health care professionals and acknowledged "the burden" on community resources caused by last week's events.

He failed to explain why his family abandoned their home last Monday and headednorth, panicked and with no apparent destination in mind.

The three adult children left their parents, Mark and Jacoba, a day after leaving Silvan.

Mitchell, 25, went first, getting out in Bathurst, and making his way back to Victoria.

The others headed to Jenolan Caves, 150km west of Sydney, where Ella, 22, and Riana, 29, left their parents and headed to Goulburn.

There the sisters split up.

Ella went back to Melbourne to feed her horses.

Riana was found "catatonic" in the back of a ute and taken to Goulburn Hospital and police were called.

Police found the family home unlocked with phones and credit cards left behind.

On Thursday Mrs Tromp was found in Yass Hospital in an emotionally poor state. She was later moved to Goulburn Hospital, where her and Riana remained on Tuesday morning.

Mr Tromp hopes his family can soon be reunited and begin work to return to a normal life on their berry farm.

"More than anything, my family and I need time to recover," Mr Tromp's statement said.

Ella has been charged with stealing a car and possessing proceeds of crime and is due to face Ringwood Magistrates' Court next April.

Riana was also charged with stealing a car, but those charges were later dismissed under the NSW Mental Health Act.