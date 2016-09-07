Ex-South Adelaide SANFL captain Nick Murphy not guilty of rape

UPDATE: Former SANFL player Nick Murphy has been found not guilty of raping a 20 year woman at North Adelaide in 2014.

Court releases embarrassing nude pictures of rape accused

A jury acquitted the former South Adelaide captain in a majority verdict after four hours of deliberation on Wednesday.

It had been alleged Murphy got into bed with the woman and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

Earlier, embarrassing photographs of former Murphy were released in court as part of his trial into allegations he raped a young woman at his home in 2014.

The photographs depict Murphy and an unidentified man posing naked with stuffed animals at his North Adelaide home.

The court heard the images were taken by Murphy's girlfriend just hours before another woman alleges the 27-year-old got into bed with her and began raping her while she was asleep.

Murphy has denied the rape accusations.

In court on Monday, Murphy admitted he and a friend had been drinking and taking cocaine before the alleged attack took place.

He says the alleged victim had returned to his home with his friend after meeting at a nightclub.

The former captain claims his friend told him the woman wanted to have a "threesome" but he did not want to join until his girlfriend had left the home.

The trial continues.