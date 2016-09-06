Police hunt duo who kicked, punched man in unprovoked attack

News

Vision of the sickening assault has been released, showing plenty of bystanders in the Canberra city centre at the time of the attack.

CCTV captured the assault. Source: ACT Police

Can you identify these two men? Source: ACT Police

According to police, the victim was walking along Mort Street around 11.15pm on August 6 and talking on his mobile phone.

As the man passed a group of young men and women, one of the men turned on him and followed him around a corner.

The victim, who was then knocked to the ground by two male offenders and kicked and punched during the assault, now requires ongoing medical treatment.

The victim (black jacket) is seen walking along talking on his mobile phone. Source: ACT Police

He is then attacked as he turns a street corner. Source: ACT Police

Both offenders are described as being approximately 183cm tall and Caucasian in appearance, with slim builds and brown hair.

The first male was wearing black skinny jeans, a blue button up long sleeve shirt and black shoes.

The second male was wearing a dark-coloured jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the attack should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

CCTV shows there were witnesses to the attack. Source: ACT Police

